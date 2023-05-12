Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Jim McNulty has taken charge of Rochdale on an interim basis on two occasions

Rochdale have appointed interim boss Jim McNulty as their new head coach on a two-year contract following their relegation from League Two.

The 38-year-old took over temporarily after Jim Bentley was sacked by the club in March.

McNulty, who spent eight seasons with the club as a player, could not steer them to safety as their 102-year stay in the EFL came to an end this term.

"Our fans have supported me and the team, which I appreciate," he said.

"The opportunity to lead our team and represent our club, which the fans cherish, has always been a dream of mine.

"To be given the opportunity at a club so close to mine and my family's hearts, is really special to me.

"As a boy, first and foremost I dreamt of becoming a footballer, then when I did, I very quickly knew I wanted to become a manager thereafter.

"Within a couple of years of being a Dale player, I knew that this would be the club where I hoped to fulfil that ambition."

After joining Dale in the summer of 2015, he went on to make 237 appearances for the club before transitioning into a player-coach role in the past two seasons.

His most recent spell in charge was his second as caretaker at the club and he will now lead their debut campaign in the National League next season.