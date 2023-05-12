Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Allan Steele started out as a teacher before becoming a football coach

Brentford B coach Allan Steele has been appointed as Forest Green Rovers' new director of football.

Steele has been with Brentford for nine years and has been the technical lead for their B side since 2019.

The former teacher has gained coaching qualifications in Spain, Ireland and the United States of America.

He joins a Forest Green Rovers side who finished bottom of League One with just six wins from 46 games, a year after they won the League Two title.

"He has a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be key in our next steps," said Forest Green chairman Dale Vince.

"He has been at Brentford during their rapid rise from League One to an established Premier League side."

Steele said: "This is an amazing opportunity and it's a project I'm hugely excited to be a part of.

"It's a chance for a fresh start and everybody at the club has been so warm and welcoming - they've really looked after me. I want to work as hard as I can for everyone associated with the club.

"I had a long period of time speaking with Dale and I was really inspired and intrigued by what he had to say. I'm hugely impressed by his values, his personality and what he's done with the club over a short period of time."