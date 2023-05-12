Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry started the game in third place in the table

Derry City moved up to second place with a 1-0 win over 10-man Bohemians, who dropped from top spot to third in the Premier Division.

Ryan Graydon scored the only goal of the game for Derry in the 17th minute, three minutes after home defender Grant Horton was sent off.

Horton was shown a straight red card for a foul on Michael Duffy as he want through on goal.

Shamrock Rovers are the new league leaders after winning 1-0 at UCD.

That took them two points clear at the top, with Derry, who began the evening in third place, ahead of third-placed Bohs on goal difference.

The Candystripes controlled the first half in Dublin and should have added to their lead but the hosts produced a spirited fightback after the break.

Former Derry boss Declan Devine's team were still trying to recover from going down to 10 men when Duffy delivered a cross that Graydon did well to get on the end of and finish for his second goal of the season.

Duffy then produced another great cross to set up Patrick McEleney but he headed over the crossbar before Ollie O'Neill's deflected shot drifted wide before half time.

Bohemians reacted well after the break and looked more threatening. Kris Twardek chose to head across goal instead looking to score and, 10 minutes from time, Derry keeper Brian Maher had to tip over a dangerous Jordan Flores free-kick.

Derry's are in action again on Monday night when they entertain fourth-placed Dundalk, who beat Cork City 2-1 at home on Friday night.