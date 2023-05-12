Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marissa Callaghan scored twice in Cliftonville's win over Larne

Cliftonville enjoyed an emphatic 12-0 away win over newly-promoted Larne to edge above Glentoran on goal difference at the top of the Women's Premiership.

Kirsty McGuinness, Caitlin McGuinness, Danielle Maxwell and Marissa Callaghan scored twice for the Reds as the holders maintained their 100% start to the season.

The Glens have also won four out of four after beating Sion Swifts.

Emily Wilson grabbed two, with Kerry Beattie also on target.

Wilson opened the scoring midway through the first half, a lead the Glens held until Beattie doubled it from the spot on the hour.

Wilson then doubled her tally for the evening on 75 minutes to complete the scoring at the Melvin Sports Complex

At Inver, captain Callaghan tapped home on 10 minutes and Maxwell added a second five minutes later and notched the fifth on the stroke of half time after two goals from Caitlin McGuinness.

The Reds continued their scoring spree in the second period as Kirsty McGuinness bundled home after Callaghan's penalty, awarded after a handball in the area, hit the post.

Callaghan then atoned for her penalty miss by converting at the back post, with Fi Morgan scoring and Kirsty McGuinness blasting home her second from an acute angle.

Magee's strike from the edge of the area was deflected into the far corner for Cliftonville's 10th goal of the evening on 77 minutes, with Hannah Doherty and Claire Shaw completing the scoring.