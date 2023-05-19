Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell15:00Ross CountyRoss County
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Ross County

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic353122105287795
2Rangers35274485345185
3Aberdeen35173155253-154
4Hearts35147145853549
5Hibernian35146155153-248
6St Mirren35129144153-1245
7Motherwell35127164848043
8Livingston35126173356-2342
9St Johnstone35106193556-2136
10Kilmarnock3597193160-2934
11Ross County3596203353-2033
12Dundee Utd3587203762-2531
View full Scottish Premiership table

