Roberto Firmino will wave farewell to adoring Liverpool fans at Anfield on Saturday, having provided 109 goals and 71 assists in 360 appearances for the club

TEAM NEWS

Departing forward Roberto Firmino has missed six successive league games with a muscle issue but could be fit for a final Liverpool outing at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez sat out Monday's win at Leicester because of a toe problem.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will serve a touchline ban on Saturday for comments he made about referee Paul Tierney.

Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out of Aston Villa's remaining two games, while Calum Chambers should be available despite a recent illness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This feels like the kind of game where Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could go and set his team up to frustrate Liverpool and carry a threat on the counter.

I am certainly not discounting Villa here but Liverpool have such great momentum after winning their past seven games that I can't see them stumbling. They will attack Villa, and they may even overwhelm them.

The Reds play bottom side Southampton in their final game of the season so I am expecting them to finish on 71 points - they will need Newcastle or Manchester United to slip up to let them sneak into the top four.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v skateboarders Anna Pixner and Jenny Jungle, the stars of new film Woolf Women

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won nine of the past 10 league meetings, with the exception being a 7-2 loss at Villa Park in October 2020.

Aston Villa have lost on four successive Premier League visits to Anfield since a 1-0 win in September 2014.

Liverpool

Liverpool's current run of seven straight Premier League victories is their longest since a 10-match streak between January and April last year.

Their only defeat in the past 41 home league fixtures was by 2-1 against Leeds last October (W31, D9).

The Reds have won their final home game in each of the past six seasons.

They have won 14 of their 15 most recent league matches played in May, only dropping points in a 1-1 home draw versus Spurs last year.

Liverpool need two goals to reach 100 in all competitions for the fifth time in six seasons.

The Merseysiders have conceded 42 Premier League goals this season, equalling their worst defensive record in a full campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah has scored in nine consecutive home games in all competitions, a record for a Liverpool player.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa need one more win to equal the club Premier League record of 18 in a 38-match season, set in 1995-96 when they finished fourth.

They are guaranteed a top-10 Premier League finish for the first time in 12 years.

It's back-to-back away defeats for Villa, who have lost all four games on the road this season against the current top-five teams.

They have won their last away league fixture in just two of the past 20 seasons, beating Spurs in 2021 and Arsenal in 2011.

Unai Emery is averaging 1.96 points per game at Villa, the third-best rate of any manager to take charge of at least 10 matches in the Premier League this season. Pep Guardiola averages 2.41 and Mikel Arteta 2.31.

Emery is winless in seven meetings with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in all competitions since beating them in the 2016 Europa League final with Sevilla (D2, L5).

Ollie Watkins has failed to score in his past five appearances, following a run of 11 goals in 12. He has five Premier League goals versus Liverpool, more than against any other opponent.

