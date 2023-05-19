Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney scored for Brentford in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Boxing Day

TEAM NEWS

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been suspended for eight months after admitting numerous breaches of FA betting regulations.

Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter and Christian Norgaard remain sidelined.

Spurs defenders Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga could return after both were absent with minor issues last weekend.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon will be available next season, while captain Hugo Lloris has played his last game for the club.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason has indicated he wants the job permanently but he hasn't done anything since taking charge which makes you think 'blimey, he can take them to the next level'. That might sound harsh, but that's the way it seems to me.

Brentford will be without England striker Ivan Toney following his ban. Toney scored when they drew 2-2 with Spurs earlier in the season but I can still see the Bees getting something from this game without him.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v skateboarders Anna Pixner and Jenny Jungle, the stars of new film Woolf Women

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won their past three home fixtures against Brentford by a 2-0 scoreline.

The Bees are winless in their last nine away games at Spurs, losing seven and drawing two.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost four of their past six Premier League games, winning one and drawing the other.

However, Spurs have suffered just one defeat in their past nine home matches in all competitions, winning six and drawing twice.

The Lilywhites have won 11 of their final home league games in the past 14 seasons.

Harry Kane has nine goals in 11 top-flight London derbies this term - one short of the Premier League record of 10, set by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink with Chelsea in 2001-02.

Kane is aiming to set a new Premier League record of scoring in 25 fixtures of a 38-game season.

Brentford

Brentford have won three of their past four Premier League matches, losing the other.

The Bees have already guaranteed a top-half finish, their first in the top flight since they finished sixth in 1937-38.

Thomas Frank's side are unbeaten in their past eight top-flight London derbies, winning the last three in a row.

The west London side are aiming to win their final away league game for the third successive season, after they beat Bristol City 3-1 in 2020-21 and Everton 3-2 last term.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have both scored in all three Premier League fixtures that Ivan Toney has missed this season, including in the 2-0 home victory over West Ham last weekend.

