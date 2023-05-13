Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey's women have now won 16 Muratti vase titles to Guernsey's six

Jersey's women beat Guernsey 4-1 at Footes Lane to extend their Muratti Vase winning run to 15 years.

Jersey started well as Tiffany Sundby hit the bar in the opening minute.

And two goals in four minutes swung the game in Jersey's favour as Ella Docherty's 30th-minute effort was added to by Eve Watson.

Anna Campbell's good finish made it 3-0 after 52 minutes, but Calleigh Hedley's strike 13 minutes later gave Guernsey hope before a second for Watson.

Guernsey have not beaten their island rivals since a 1-0 victory at Springfield in 2008 - but the fixture only returned in 2022 after a six-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a shortage of Guernsey players.

The fixture was the first women's Muratti final held in Guernsey since 2015

The hosts went close early in the first half when when Elise Le Lacheur shot wide, but would have been further behind at half-time were it not for some last ditch defending on their own line, while Watson had an effort hacked clear soon after the start of the second period.

Campbell's goal appeared to end the game as a contest before Hedley replied with a powerful shot, Guernsey's first goal in the fixture for nine years.

But 13 minutes later it was all over as Watson rounded the goalkeeper and calmly slotted home to seal Jersey's 16th win in 22 Muratti matches between the sides.