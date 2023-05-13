Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Junior double helps Glens seal Euro spot

Junior's double helped Glentoran to a deserved 2-0 victory over 10-man Cliftonville in the European play-offs final at a sunkissed Oval on Saturday.

The striker put the hosts in front on 35 minutes with a Panenka-style penalty after a foul on Conor McMemamin.

Junior doubled the lead five minutes later by blasting home on the rebound from close range.

Cliftonville rarely threatened and Conal Rocks was red-carded for a poor tackle with 20 minutes left.

It's a big success for the east Belfast side as they return to European action along with the huge financial windfall that comes with it.

Glentoran bossed the match after a frenetic opening 10 minutes and Conor McMenamin was first to threaten when he connected with a Terry Devlin cross but Nathan Gartside made an excellent save to deny the Northern Ireland winger.

Cliftonville substitute Donal Rocks walks off after being red-carded by referee Ian McNabb

Cliftonville's chances were few but they went close when an unmarked Ronan Hale rifled just over the bar from a corner.

The Glens were awarded a penalty when Jonny Addis tripped McMemamin as he turned inside and Junior stepped to calmly chip the ball into the middle of the net for the opener.

Just five minutes later and it was 2-0 - Gartside kept out Devlin's effort but the ball fell to Junior and he smashed it into the roof of the net.

Glentoran led 2-0 in last year's play-offs decider before Larne came back to win 4-2, but Cliftonville never looked capable of mounting a fightback.

The second half was a largely scrappy and often ill-tempered affair but the Glens maintained their grip on the match.

Luke McCullough headed just wide of the Reds woodwork and Junior was inches away from a getting a touch as Devlin sent the ball across goal.

Cliftonville's hopes effectively ended with the dismissal of substitute Rocks, who was only on the pitch two minutes before his reckless challenge on Devlin resulted in a straight red-card from referee Ian McNabb.

Glentoran cruised to the final whistle and they can now look forward to playing in next season's Europa Conference League qualifiers.