Patrick Bamford became the first player to miss two Premier League penalties in a single season for Leeds. The Whites have missed two of their three penalties in the competition this season (both Bamford misses)

Sam Allardyce might have had trouble deciding if his glass is half full or half empty when he settled his nerves after a pulsating introduction to Elland Road's fevered atmosphere as Leeds United manager.

Do not mistake pulsating for quality because there was precious little of that commodity on show as Leeds went ahead then looked to have turned potential victory into defeat before snatching a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

Instead, amid the sound and fury of one club fighting for Premier League survival against another reaching out for the riches offered by the Champions League, both Leeds and Newcastle were left nursing regrets.

Leeds will have to wait until the final reckoning before they can measure just how vital Patrick Bamford's missed penalty when they were leading 1-0 and rattling Newcastle in the first half will be.

This would surely have been a very different game with Leeds holding that advantage in this atmosphere but Bamford, who suffered fierce criticism after missing a stoppage-time sitter in the recent home draw with fellow strugglers Leicester City, looked a bag of nerves as he placed the ball and there was a sense of inevitability as Newcastle keeper Nick Pope saved his spot-kick with some comfort.

It looked a potentially decisive miss when Newcastle went ahead through two Callum Wilson penalties before Leeds, to their great credit, roused themselves to earn a point, Elland Road exploding with elation and relief as Rasmus Kristensen's shot deflected past Pope via Kieran Trippier's head.

Allardyce certainly struck a note of frustration when he said: "We shot ourselves in the foot quite a few times but we also showed enough to say that if we cut out the mistakes we can get three points in games rather than one.

"I believe with the spirit and commitment we showed, if we had gone 2-0 up we would have won the game but the way we came back after getting knocked back a couple of times was very good."

Allardyce was smiling while he added: "I needed two Valium at the end to calm me down - no, I enjoyed it because I thought the lads did their very best and I can't ask for more than that."

There was no doubting the size of what was at stake here, especially for Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, who was in the tunnel to send the players on the way before kick-off. The Italian was smiling - but it looked very much like a smile masking nerves.

Elland Road, never the shrinking violet of Premier League arenas, was a cauldron even by its own standards before kick-off, Allardyce emerging into the Yorkshire sunshine to return warm applause before pumping his fist towards supporters desperate for something to cheer.

They got their wish after seven minutes when Luke Ayling reacted first after Pope pushed out Rodrigo's header.

Luke Ayling, who made his 250th appearance for Leeds in all competitions, scored his first Premier League goal at Elland Road, at the 44th attempt

Allardyce punched the air twice in sheer joy as Leeds were on their way until they inflicted the wounds on themselves that so clearly irked their manager.

The 68-year-old is obviously open to a collegiate approach at Leeds as he was closely shadowed throughout by assistants Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane, both adopting the close marking role that Jason Tindall was also utilising in the opposite technical area with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Allardyce has stated his intention to have survival still on the line when Tottenham visit Elland Road on the season's final day and this point, even though it could have been three, may yet be of assistance in that quest.

Leeds were full of endeavour, albeit short of class, and Allardyce was rightly satisfied at how they showed resilience to come back, and even the Elland Road volume levels - rarely dipping below deafening din - dropped for a few minutes as Newcastle finally took a measure of command.

The support, sadly let down by one of their number who was arrested and given a lifetime ban by the club after confronting Newcastle boss Howe in the closing moments, did not give up on their team and Allardyce has already tapped into just what a huge factor the fans will be if they can reach that final home game with a chance of staying up.

Amid the ever-shifting scenery near the bottom of the Premier League table, Allardyce knows he has no time to lose and must eradicate the moments of self-destruction from Bamford, Maximilian Wober - who gave away that vital first penalty with a recklessly poor challenge on Alexander Isak - and Junior Firpo.

Firpo was lucky to escape with only a yellow card for a wild tackle on Bruno Guimaraes, gave a penalty away for handball, then was eventually sent off for hauling back Anthony Gordon as he raced clear.

It was chaotic and Allardyce was right to suggest Leeds had contributed to their own demise when it came to casting aside what might have been a priceless win.

The reaction from Leeds United's supporters as the players gathered in front of the Don Revie Stand after the final whistle suggested they were satisfied with both the outcome and the effort.

Time, and two more games, will tell if that optimism was justified.