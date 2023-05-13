Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0.
Bayern Munich moved a step closer to the Bundesliga title by cruising past Schalke at Allianz Arena to stretch their lead at the top to four points.
Thomas Muller opened the scoring before Joshua Kimmich doubled the hosts' advantage from the spot.
Serge Gnabry scored twice in 15 minutes after the break, while Mathys Tel and Noussair Mazraoui added the gloss.
Bayern have two matches remaining and move clear of second place Dortmund, who have a game in hand.
Dortmund can reduce the deficit to a single point when they host Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday (17:30 BST).
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 27Sommer
- 40Mazraoui
- 5Pavard
- 4de LigtSubstituted forUpamecanoat 85'minutes
- 22Cancelo
- 6KimmichSubstituted forGoretzkaat 70'minutes
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 42MusialaSubstituted forManéat 85'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forGravenberchat 64'minutes
- 7GnabrySubstituted forTelat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 8Goretzka
- 17Mané
- 20Sarr
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 45Pavlovic
Schalke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Schwolow
- 27BrunnerBooked at 28minsSubstituted forYoshidaat 45'minutes
- 5van den Berg
- 35Kaminski
- 18UronenSubstituted forOuwejanat 85'minutes
- 8Latza
- 30Král
- 19Karaman
- 6KraußBooked at 20minsSubstituted forDrexlerat 64'minutes
- 11BülterBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSkarkeat 64'minutes
- 26FreySubstituted forPolterat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ouwejan
- 3Greiml
- 4Yoshida
- 9Terodde
- 10Zalazar
- 20Skarke
- 24Drexler
- 34Langer
- 40Polter
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Noussair Mazraoui tries a through ball, but Leon Goretzka is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Thomas Ouwejan replaces Jere Uronen.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano replaces Matthijs de Ligt.
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sadio Mané replaces Jamal Musiala.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Sebastian Polter (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Alexander Schwolow.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Attempt missed. Dominick Drexler (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jere Uronen.
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, FC Schalke 04 0. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamal Musiala with a through ball.
Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sepp van den Berg (FC Schalke 04).