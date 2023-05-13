Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern Munich moved a step closer to the Bundesliga title by cruising past Schalke at Allianz Arena to stretch their lead at the top to four points.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring before Joshua Kimmich doubled the hosts' advantage from the spot.

Serge Gnabry scored twice in 15 minutes after the break, while Mathys Tel and Noussair Mazraoui added the gloss.

Bayern have two matches remaining and move clear of second place Dortmund, who have a game in hand.

Dortmund can reduce the deficit to a single point when they host Borussia Monchengladbach later on Saturday (17:30 BST).

