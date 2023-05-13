Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Alejandro Garnacho's goalscoring return for Manchester United came after 12 games out through injury

At the end of Manchester United's 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, boss Erik ten Hag went straight over to 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho and gave him a hug.

The Dutch manager is renowned for nurturing talent, and in Garnacho there is no doubt he has an exceptional one on his hands.

The teenager marked his return from two months out with injury with a brilliant finish in the 94th minute at Old Trafford to wrap up a win that Manchester United had made hard work of putting out of Wolves' reach.

It allowed the home fans to breathe a big sigh of relief, having understandably feared that their side would be punished for missing a host of chances as they looked largely toothless in the absence of their injured 16-goal striker Marcus Rashford.

Victory means Manchester United are four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with just two wins from their final three games needed to cement a top-four finish, and Ten Hag believes Garnacho can play an important role in ensuring they achieve their goal.

"He did almost everything good and that will give him belief and that is good for the rest of the season," said the Manchester United boss.

"He is back, it will give him confidence and he can have an impact."

Garnacho has had a stunning first full season at Manchester United since making his debut in April last year.

The teenager has scored five goals but has often made a telling impact when coming off the bench. In January, he came on in the second half against Manchester City and provided the assist for Rashford to score the winner in a 2-1 victory.

His progress was halted by the ankle ligament injury he suffered in a draw with Southampton on 12 March that resulted in him missing United's next 12 games.

But back on the bench on Saturday, the home fans craved his return on the pitch to the extent they were calling for his name long before Ten Hag turned to him in the 82nd minute.

Twelve minutes later, those calls were justified as Garnacho charged into space before producing a superb finish off the inside of the post.

"To play for Manchester United you have to be special, at a young age even more," midfielder Bruno Fernandes said of Garnacho.

"It's really important to have him back. He can create, go on one-on-ones, score goals, create assists. It is important for us."

Ten Hag has now challenged Garnacho to move on from being an impact sub.

This season he has had 10 goal contributions, including five assists, but has started just four Premier League games so far.

"Hopefully he can progress so quickly he can compete for a starting XI position because that is his next challenge," Ten Hag added.

"He is showing when you score some winners - Fulham - the assist against City and now the second goal, he is showing some things.

"Also sometimes he lacks defensive transition and pressing. He has to step up, when you are going into an action or keep the ball, so decisions. But when you see all over he is a huge talent and he is brave."

With three games of the season remaining and Champions League football within Manchester United's reach, Garnacho has no better opportunity to step up and show he is ready to make an impact from the outset.

Alejandro Garnacho is congratulated by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag