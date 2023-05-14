Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Kevin van Veen took his Motherwell goal tally for the season to 26 at McDiarmid Park on Saturday

Three things certain in life. Death, taxes and - at present - Kevin van Veen scoring goals.

With each passing week, you just expect to see the Dutch striker on the Motherwell scoresheet, with the 31-year-old's latest effort etching his name into the history books.

The forward's dinked penalty not only set his side on their way to a 2-0 win at St Johnstone, which secures their top-flight safety, but it also meant he became the first Well player for 86 years to score in eight consecutive games.

It also equalled a 17-year record set by Craig Dargo - then of Inverness Caledonian Thistle - for netting in eight straight Scottish top-flight matches.

Van Veen's 'Panenka' spot kick at McDiarmid Park was a measure of his confidence - even if it was a retake - with his goal tally now sitting at a staggering 26 across all competitions.

The Dutchman's current total is remarkable given Motherwell have been embroiled in a relegation battle for a chunk of the campaign.

It goes without saying that no player has played their part more in wrestling the Fir Park club out of the alarming predicament they found themselves in back in February.

Only goal difference was keeping the Lanarkshire side off the foot of the table, but the departure of Steven Hammell and appointment of Stuart Kettlewell has reversed their fortunes.

Under Kettlewell's stewardship, Van Veen has scored 12 goals in 11 games. But the former Scunthorpe man's form has been consistent throughout the season, with 14 goals from the Dutchman coming in Hammell's 28-game tenure.

'He's so easy to play with'

The high standards Van Veen has set this season are rubbing off on his team-mates, too, as Mikael Mandron followed his strike partner's lead by hitting the back of the net in Perth.

In recent weeks, the January signing from Gillingham has been paired in attack with Van Veen, who is making life "so easy".

"I'm getting close to him now on goals," the 28-year-old joked. "I'm on three, he's on 26, so I'm going to catch up with him soon..."

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Mandron added: "He's so smart. If I make one movement, he's going to make the opposite movement. He's always available, he's always making great runs and he scores loads of goals, too."

With a PFA Scotland player of the year nomination to his name, and three games remaining to nudge his goal tally up, there could yet be more plaudits to pour in.

The striker has set his sights on hitting the 30-goal mark. To achieve that, he may well have to continue playing through the pain barrier, as Kettlewell confirmed post-match on Saturday.

"The records... they are incredible," the Fir Park boss told BBC Scotland. "Kev's actually been struggling a bit with his foot. He didn't train a lot this week.

"But to have the character, personality and composure with the [retaken] penalty was terrific. We're delighted we've got him."