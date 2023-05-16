Lennon Miller has made three appearances for Motherwell this season, including at Celtic Park and Ibrox

Men's Under-17 European Championships Venue: Hungary Dates: 17 May - 2 June Coverage: Watch all of Scotland's games live on the BBC Sport website & app and on the iPlayer

Not many 16-year-olds would admit to having family at the forefront of their mind when jetting off to represent their country at a major tournament.

But Lennon Miller has a mature head on young shoulders. Perhaps that's the impact of training with first-team players aged 13 and dealing with issues in his young life that would test those decades older.

Miller - who became Motherwell's youngest first-team player earlier this season - is heading to Hungary this week for the Under-17 European Championships, where Scotland face France, Germany and Portugal.

His father, former Scotland international striker turned hairdresser Lee Miller, is going too, both for parental support and as the squad's resident barber. But for Lennon, this is another trip dedicated to his mum Donna, who died when he was just five.

The midfielder's determination to make her proud is what drives him to one day try and eclipse his dad's international tally.

'It's a dream come true'

Lennon was given no option but to embrace the football lifestyle with his dad starring for Aberdeen at the time he was born. A ball was never far away when growing up.

"It's all guns blazing, football, football, football," said the 16-year-old. "For as long as I can remember, it's been a football at my feet, football on the TV, football everywhere."

It's been football at Fir Park since he was seven. A place he said is "ideal for the family".

Coming through the academy and making his first-team debut earlier this season, his trajectory is similar to that of David Turnbull, who happens to be a role model of Miller's.

Then manager, Steven Hammell played a key role in his development and did not hesitate in throwing Miller into the deep end for his debut against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the League Cup, then at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

"I played with the under-18s the day before the Rangers game, then was told I was in the squad. To make your debut at such a big stadium, it's a dream come true and hopefully the first of many."

'He's a hindrance, alright'

These days, Lee spends more time clipping Lennon's hair, but he doesn't shy away from giving him a clip behind the ears, too.

When he was in interim charge at Falkirk, he brought his 13-year-old son along to train with men.

Building up first-team experiences at such a young age has helped mould Miller, who was on the bench in Motherwell's 2-0 victory against St Johnstone on Saturday before joining up with the youth international set-up later that day.

"It's a good mix to have, the experienced players helping you through games then people your age with a similar mentality you can kind of bounce off," he says. "A few of them play first-team football too so they understand it."

Miller had quite the baptism of fire to international football, scoring Scotland's goal of 2021 with his effort from his own half against England at under-16 level.

Might he try it again? "We'll need to wait and see. The goalies have obviously clocked onto it now..."

Among Lennon's many aims is to play for Scotland more times than his old man, who is quick to pick up on any improvements he could make.

"After every game he tells me what I could have done better. He's trying to help me but it's brutal, to be honest," he laughed. "The aim is to get four Scotland caps to top him."

Miller senior better watch his back if his son's rise continues. That record may just be the next on a long list his son breaks.