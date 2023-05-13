Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1GetafeGetafe0

Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Marco Asensio scores winner as much-changed hosts prepare for Man City

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Junior playing for Real Madrid against Getafe
Vinicius Junior came off the bench after eight changes were made to the Real Madrid side

Marco Asensio kept Real Madrid's faint hope of retaining their La Liga title alive with the winner against Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti made eight changes as Madrid warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Manchester City.

It resulted in a disjointed performance against a Getafe side in the relegation zone, before Asensio's deflected strike with 20 minutes remaining.

Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by 11 points with four games to go.

Barca will seal the title if they win their derby at Espanyol on Sunday (20:00 BST).

The much-changed Madrid side included a rare start for Eden Hazard, just his second in the league this season, while Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric were all introduced from the bench.

It took Madrid until the 70th minute to break through, Asensio's shot from the edge of the area hitting a defender and flying past Getafe keeper David Soria.

Focus now turns to next week's tie at Etihad Stadium, after the first leg at the Bernabeu ended 1-1.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 23MendySubstituted forKroosat 45'minutes
  • 19CeballosSubstituted forMarianoat 61'minutes
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 12CamavingaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forOdriozolaat 84'minutes
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 61'minutes
  • 11Asensio
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Getafe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Soria
  • 21IglesiasBooked at 83mins
  • 23Mitrovic
  • 15AldereteBooked at 60mins
  • 4ÁlvarezSubstituted forAmaviat 84'minutes
  • 11AleñáSubstituted forSeoaneat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 2Dakonam
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 9Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 65'minutes
  • 19MayoralSubstituted forAlgobiaat 65'minutes
  • 7MataBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAngileriat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Casilla
  • 3Angileri
  • 5Milla
  • 6Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 8Seoane
  • 12Amavi
  • 16Algobia
  • 17El Haddadi
  • 24Villar
  • 27Conde
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
52,201

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away23

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Getafe 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Getafe 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jaime Seoane.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  6. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Algobia (Getafe).

  8. Booking

    Jaime Seoane (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Seoane (Getafe).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Getafe. Jaime Seoane tries a through ball, but Munir El Haddadi is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Algobia (Getafe).

  14. Post update

    Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Seoane (Getafe).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

  17. Post update

    Munir El Haddadi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Amavi (Getafe).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Odriozola replaces Eduardo Camavinga because of an injury.

Saturday 13th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33264360114982
2Real Madrid34225770323871
3Atl Madrid33216660263469
4Real Sociedad34188845311462
5Villarreal341761152351757
6Real Betis33157114037352
7Girona34139125448648
8Ath Bilbao34138134438647
9Osasuna34138133236-447
10Rayo Vallecano331210114042-246
11Sevilla33128134149-844
12Mallorca34128143337-444
13Celta Vigo33109143846-839
14Almería34106184361-1836
15Cádiz34811152650-2435
16Real Valladolid33105183057-2735
17Valencia3397173640-434
18Getafe34810163043-1334
19Espanyol33710164056-1631
20Elche3337232564-3916
View full Spanish La Liga table

