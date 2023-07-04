Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Aaron Ramsey played 14 games for Cardiff City at the start of a career which has seen him play for Arsenal, Juventus and Nice

Cardiff City have held talks with Wales captain Aaron Ramsey over a return to his boyhood club.

Ramsey, 32, is a free agent having turned down the chance to stay at French side Nice.

He has previously refused to rule out the prospect of rejoining Cardiff, having started his career with the Championship club.

Cardiff are known to be keen on a deal but are not thought to be the only club interested in the 82-cap international.

Ramsey came through the ranks at Cardiff, making his debut aged 16 in 2007 before joining Arsenal in 2008.

He did return to Cardiff for a brief loan spell in 2011 to help his return to full fitness from a broken leg.

Ramsey then went on to make more than 250 appearances for Arsenal, eventually leaving for Juventus in 2019.

Ramsey has said he would be keen for his next move to be closer to home after his spell in Italy was followed up by a season with Nice.

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman said last month the Bluebirds would welcome the chance to sign Ramsey.

Manager Erol Bulut did not expand on interest in signing Ramsey when pressed on the subject last weekend.

Cardiff are under an EFL embargo that prevents them from paying fees in transfers, but would be able to sign free agent Ramsey.

Cardiff had held talks with former Wales captain Gareth Bale last summer before he opted to join MLS side Los Angeles FC.