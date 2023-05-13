Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain5AjaccioAjaccio0

Paris St-Germain 5-0 AC Ajaccio: Lionel Messi booed, Thomas Mangani & Achraf Hakimi sent off

Kylian Mbappe scores his second goal for Paris St-Germain against AC Ajaccio at Parc des Princes
Kylian Mbappe has reached 25 goals in Ligue 1 for the fourth time and becomes the second Frenchman to achieve this post World War Two after Thadee Cisowski

Lionel Messi was booed by some Paris St-Germain fans in his first match since being suspended for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Ajaccio 5-0.

Both sides ended the game with 10 men after Thomas Mangani aimed a punch at Achraf Hakimi, who retaliated.

Fabian Ruiz and Hakimi struck in the first half for PSG.

Mbappe scored twice at the start of the second half before Mohamed Youssouf's own goal as Ajaccio were relegated.

Ajaccio's best chance came in the 67th minute when Mickael Barreto's right-footed shot from outside the box just sailed over the bar.

Messi played the full 90 minutes, returning to action for PSG for the first time since he was suspended by the club for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without their permission.

Christophe Galtier's PSG are just four points away from a record 11th French title.

They are six points clear of second-placed Lens with three more fixtures remaining.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 78mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forBitshiabuat 70'minutes
  • 2HakimiBooked at 77mins
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forVitinhaat 64'minutes
  • 8RuizSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 64'minutes
  • 14BernatSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 83'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forSolerat 83'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 17Vitinha
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 34Nhaga
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni

Ajaccio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Sollacaro
  • 20Youssouf
  • 21Avinel
  • 15Vidal
  • 3DialloSubstituted forAlphonseat 71'minutes
  • 8MarchettiBooked at 78mins
  • 23ManganiBooked at 80mins
  • 6CoutadeurSubstituted forSoumanoat 63'minutes
  • 4BarretoSubstituted forChabrolleat 83'minutes
  • 7El IdrissySubstituted forNouriat 64'minutes
  • 27SpadanudaSubstituted forChegraat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leroy
  • 2Alphonse
  • 5Nouri
  • 29Chabrolle
  • 33Touré
  • 34Soumano
  • 35Khelifa
  • 38Chegra
  • 77Mayembo
Referee:
Pierre Gaillouste
Attendance:
47,000

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamAjaccio
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mickaël Alphonse.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moussa Soumano (Ajaccio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivane Chegra with a through ball following a fast break.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Juan Bernat.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Hugo Ekitike.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajaccio. Florian Chabrolle replaces Mickaël Barreto.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mickaël Barreto (Ajaccio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mickaël Alphonse.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Dismissal

    Thomas Mangani (Ajaccio) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Thomas Mangani (Ajaccio).

  14. Booking

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Vincent Marchetti (Ajaccio) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Dismissal

    Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Goal!

    Own Goal by Mohamed Youssouf, Ajaccio. Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by François-Joseph Sollacaro.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG35263684354981
2Lens35229459273275
3Marseille34217662342870
4Monaco34197868511764
5Lille34178960411959
6Rennes341751256381856
7Lyon341681057411656
8Nice351312104234851
9Lorient34149114846251
10Reims35121494237550
11Clermont34148123744-750
12Montpellier34134175657-143
13Toulouse34126164855-742
14Strasbourg35911154855-738
15Brest34811153850-1235
16Auxerre34810163256-2434
17Nantes34614143550-1532
18Ajaccio3565242266-4423
19Troyes34410204273-3122
20Angers3435262874-4614
View full French Ligue 1 table

