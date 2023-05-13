Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
Lionel Messi was booed by some Paris St-Germain fans in his first match since being suspended for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Ajaccio 5-0.
Both sides ended the game with 10 men after Thomas Mangani aimed a punch at Achraf Hakimi, who retaliated.
Fabian Ruiz and Hakimi struck in the first half for PSG.
Mbappe scored twice at the start of the second half before Mohamed Youssouf's own goal as Ajaccio were relegated.
Ajaccio's best chance came in the 67th minute when Mickael Barreto's right-footed shot from outside the box just sailed over the bar.
Messi played the full 90 minutes, returning to action for PSG for the first time since he was suspended by the club for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without their permission.
Christophe Galtier's PSG are just four points away from a record 11th French title.
They are six points clear of second-placed Lens with three more fixtures remaining.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-4-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 78mins
- 4Ramos
- 15DaniloSubstituted forBitshiabuat 70'minutes
- 2HakimiBooked at 77mins
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forVitinhaat 64'minutes
- 8RuizSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 64'minutes
- 14BernatSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 83'minutes
- 30Messi
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forSolerat 83'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 17Vitinha
- 18Renato Sanches
- 28Soler
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 34Nhaga
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
Ajaccio
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Sollacaro
- 20Youssouf
- 21Avinel
- 15Vidal
- 3DialloSubstituted forAlphonseat 71'minutes
- 8MarchettiBooked at 78mins
- 23ManganiBooked at 80mins
- 6CoutadeurSubstituted forSoumanoat 63'minutes
- 4BarretoSubstituted forChabrolleat 83'minutes
- 7El IdrissySubstituted forNouriat 64'minutes
- 27SpadanudaSubstituted forChegraat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leroy
- 2Alphonse
- 5Nouri
- 29Chabrolle
- 33Touré
- 34Soumano
- 35Khelifa
- 38Chegra
- 77Mayembo
- Referee:
- Pierre Gaillouste
- Attendance:
- 47,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mickaël Alphonse.
Post update
Attempt missed. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moussa Soumano (Ajaccio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivane Chegra with a through ball following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Juan Bernat.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Hugo Ekitike.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajaccio. Florian Chabrolle replaces Mickaël Barreto.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mickaël Barreto (Ajaccio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mickaël Alphonse.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Dismissal
Thomas Mangani (Ajaccio) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Thomas Mangani (Ajaccio).
Booking
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Vincent Marchetti (Ajaccio) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
Hand ball by Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain).
Goal!
Own Goal by Mohamed Youssouf, Ajaccio. Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by François-Joseph Sollacaro.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Comments
