Everton Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Attempt saved. Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Ramsey
- 5Björn
- 28Holmgaard
- 23Holmgaard
- 2Veje
- 22Galli
- 7Wheeler
- 17Hope
- 10Bennison
- 14Sørensen
- 25Snoeijs
Substitutes
- 4Sevecke
- 8Christiansen
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 27Stenevik
Brighton Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Walsh
- 8Connolly
- 5Bergsvand
- 21Morse
- 16Kullberg
- 10Olme
- 11Terland
- 3Pattinson
- 7Sarri
- 18Carter
- 22Robinson
Substitutes
- 4Visalli
- 6Stefanovic
- 9Lee
- 12Bance
- 13Stott
- 15Green
- 17Symonds
- 20Williams
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
Post update
Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).
Post update
Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Clare Wheeler (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Katie Robinson is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sara Holmgaard (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katrine Veje with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Katie Robinson.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katrine Veje.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Elisabeth Terland.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Lucy Hope (Everton Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.