The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Everton Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Ramsey
  • 5Björn
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 23Holmgaard
  • 2Veje
  • 22Galli
  • 7Wheeler
  • 17Hope
  • 10Bennison
  • 14Sørensen
  • 25Snoeijs

Substitutes

  • 4Sevecke
  • 8Christiansen
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 27Stenevik

Brighton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 8Connolly
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 21Morse
  • 16Kullberg
  • 10Olme
  • 11Terland
  • 3Pattinson
  • 7Sarri
  • 18Carter
  • 22Robinson

Substitutes

  • 4Visalli
  • 6Stefanovic
  • 9Lee
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stott
  • 15Green
  • 17Symonds
  • 20Williams
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).

  5. Post update

    Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  9. Post update

    Clare Wheeler (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Katie Robinson is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sara Holmgaard (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katrine Veje with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Katie Robinson.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katrine Veje.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Elisabeth Terland.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lucy Hope (Everton Women).

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women20162253114250
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women20142446212544
5Aston Villa Women2010374234833
6Everton Women218492532-728
7Liverpool Women2064102135-1422
8Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
9West Ham Women2052131941-2217
10Brighton Women2145122560-3517
11Leicester City Women2041151346-3313
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

