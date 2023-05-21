Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Leah Galton.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 22Parris
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 14Riviere
- 16Naalsund
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Roebuck
- 14Morgan
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 15Ouahabi
- 25Hasegawa
- 12Angeldahl
- 9Kelly
- 7Coombs
- 11Hemp
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 2Casparij
- 10Castellanos
- 13Raso
- 35Keating
- 42Dahou
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.
Post update
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Mary Earps tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.
Post update
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.