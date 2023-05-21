Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 22Parris
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 14Riviere
  • 16Naalsund
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 7Coombs
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 2Casparij
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 35Keating
  • 42Dahou
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Leah Galton.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Blundell.

  3. Post update

    Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).

  5. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match (Manchester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Mary Earps tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.

  11. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

  14. Post update

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.

  18. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women21172254114353
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women21142546222444
5Aston Villa Women2110474537834
6Everton Women219392733-630
7Liverpool Women2165102438-1423
8West Ham Women2162132142-2120
9Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
10Brighton Women2144132662-3616
11Leicester City Women2141161448-3413
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

