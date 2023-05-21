Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women

Offside, Chelsea Women. Pernille Harder tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Berger
- 15Périsset
- 18Mjelde
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 22Cuthbert
- 5Ingle
- 10James
- 23Harder
- 11Reiten
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 7Carter
- 8Leupolz
- 17Fleming
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 26Buchanan
- 27Abdullina
- 28Cankovic
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Zinsberger
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 16Maritz
- 12Maanum
- 21Pelova
- 15McCabe
- 22Kühl
- 19Foord
- 25Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 7Catley
- 14D'Angelo
- 17Hurtig
- 18Marckese
- 20Queiroz Costa
- 27Taylor
- 29Goldie
- 50Doe
- 56Godfrey
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ève Périsset.
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).
Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.