The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women1Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 18Mjelde
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 10James
  • 23Harder
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 8Leupolz
  • 17Fleming
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16Maritz
  • 12Maanum
  • 21Pelova
  • 15McCabe
  • 22Kühl
  • 19Foord
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 7Catley
  • 14D'Angelo
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 27Taylor
  • 29Goldie
  • 50Doe
  • 56Godfrey
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Pernille Harder tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ève Périsset.

  3. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

  7. Post update

    Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

  11. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181262154755
2Man Utd Women20162253114250
3Arsenal Women21152449133647
4Man City Women20142446212544
5Aston Villa Women2010374234833
6Everton Women208392532-727
7Liverpool Women2064102135-1422
8Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
9West Ham Women2052131941-2217
10Brighton Women2044122560-3516
11Leicester City Women2041151346-3313
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

