Brighton defender Levi Colwill is likely to return to the starting XI after playing a pivotal role in the win at Arsenal last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Brighton centre-back Levi Colwill will return after missing the midweek defeat by Newcastle due to fatigue.

Joel Veltman could be selected after four games out with a thigh issue, while Robert Sanchez is likely to be remain absent from the squad.

Southampton defender Tino Livramento is available after 13 months out with a serious knee injury.

Che Adams, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios, Romain Perraud and Mohamed Salisu will miss the last two games.

Manager Ruben Selles could hand Premier League debuts to a number of academy prospects, including teenage trio Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, Dominic Ballard and Kami Doyle.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Southampton are already down and I don't see them going toe to toe with Brighton - they will try to disrupt the Seagulls rather than try to attack them.

It is all about what happens next at Saints now, whether Ruben Selles is going to be in charge next season and if they can keep the likes of James Ward-Prowse.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v skateboarders Anna Pixner and Jenny Jungle, the stars of new film Woolf Women

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in four league games against Southampton, winning two and drawing two.

However, the home side has yet to win in 11 Premier League meetings; it's the most played fixture in the division without a home victory.

Albion are vying to complete a league double over the Saints for just the second time, having done so in 1955-56 in the third tier.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's eight-match unbeaten home run in all competitions was emphatically ended by a 5-1 loss to Everton in their last outing at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have only won four of their 18 Premier League home matches against sides in the relegation zone, drawing 10 and losing four.

Brighton have conceded nine goals in their past three top-flight fixtures.

Pascal Gross is one short of equalling Neal Maupay and Glenn Murray as Brighton's 26-goal all-time leading Premier League scorer.

Alexis Mac Allister has scored seven goals in his last 12 Premier League starts at home.

Southampton

Southampton's relegation was confirmed last weekend after a home loss to Fulham, their club record 24th league defeat of the season.

The Saints are winless in 11 Premier League games, drawing three and losing eight, including the last four in a row.

Ruben Selles' side have conceded three or more goals in each of their past three away matches.

James Ward-Prowse is one shy of David Beckham's Premier League record of 18 goals from direct free-kicks. The Southampton captain scored a free-kick at the Amex last season.

