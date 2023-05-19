Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side produced a phenomenal performance on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, beating Real Madrid 4-0 to set up a final against Inter Milan

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City could again be without defender Nathan Ake due to a hamstring injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola has no other injury concerns to contend with in his squad.

Chelsea are missing Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount due to injury.

Kalidou Koulibaly is back in training but is not expected to be fit enough to feature.

Manchester City would already be crowned Premier League champions before they kick off if Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. If Arsenal win, a victory for City will be enough to win the title while, if the Gunners draw, a point would do it for Guardiola's side.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I was at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and Manchester City's performance levels against Real Madrid were just amazing.

I was expecting City to dominate the ball and territory but I thought Madrid would carry a threat at times, and they really didn't.

City are going to want to go out and smash Chelsea regardless of whether they need to win this game to seal a hat-trick of titles.

That's what I think will happen, too. From what I have seen of Chelsea, they don't have an identity, or much of a plan. They have got some very good individual players but they are not a team and there are times when they look like a mess.

City will make some changes and bring in people like Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez, but they will still win easily.

Prediction: 5-0

Pep Guardiola's side eliminated the Blues at the Etihad from both domestic cup competitions (2-0 in the EFL Cup third round and 4-0 in the FA Cup third round) and won 1-0 in the league at Stamford Bridge

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are aiming to win four successive league matches against Chelsea for the first time. Their last three top-flight victories have all been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Chelsea have lost the last five meetings in all competitions without scoring a goal since beating City in the final of the 2021 Champions League. They have never lost six in a row against any team without scoring.

Manchester City

Manchester City are aiming to equal the English top-flight record of three consecutive league titles, emulating Huddersfield Town (1924-26), Arsenal (1933-35), Liverpool (1982-84) and Manchester United (1999-01 and 2007-2009).

A ninth top-flight title would put them joint-fourth alongside Everton in the all-time list, behind only Arsenal (13), Liverpool (19) and Manchester United (20).

They have earned 11 consecutive Premier League wins since a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on 18 February.

City have won all 15 of their home fixtures in all competitions in 2023, scoring 53 goals.

Since their last league defeat against Spurs in February, the only time City have been behind in a top-flight game was a 10 minute and 56 second spell in the first half of their 4-1 victory over Liverpool. In total, City have trailed for just 228 minutes in the Premier League this season, less than any other team.

Riyad Mahrez could become the first City player to score in four games against the same opponent in a season since Dennis Tueart against Norwich City in 1975-76.

Erling Haaland is on course to become the first player to win the Premier League title and Golden Boot in the same season since Robin van Persie for Manchester United in 2012-13.

Chelsea

Chelsea could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

The Blues have only won one of their 17 league matches this season against teams currently in the top half of the table.

They have scored 36 league goals this season, the same tally as Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Only in the 1923-24 top-flight season have the Blues scored fewer than 40 league goals in a single campaign.

No player has netted more than two Premier League away goals for Chelsea this season.

Frank Lampard is one of only two managers to avoid defeat away at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this season, drawing 1-1 with Everton in December.

