Claire O'Riordan, Kirsty Howat and Lauren Davidson all scored on the SWPL's penultimate Sunday

The SWPL title race will go to next Sunday's final day after leaders Glasgow City and nearest challengers Rangers and Celtic all won.

City maintained their two-point advantage after a hard fought 2-1 victory against visitors Partick Thistle. Lauren Davidson struck first but Rebecca McGowan stunned the hosts with a second-half equaliser. Priscilla Chinchilla hit a late winner to seal the three points for City.

Rangers' 6-0 win over Hearts moved the defending champions above Celtic on goal difference. Kirsty MacLean's powerful strike, Brogan Hay's effort and a double from Kirsty Howat put Rangers four up by half-time. Howat completed her hat-trick after the break and Megan Bell added a late sixth to edge Malky Thomson's side in front of Celtic.

Celtic, now third, won 2-1 away to Hibernian. Kit Loferski's shot from close range and Claire O'Riordan's header put Celtic in command before Nor Mustafa's backheel reduced Hibs' deficit.

Rangers host Glasgow City while Celtic are at home to Hearts next Sunday, with Hibs visiting Thistle (all 16:10 BST). Of the three sides, Rangers have the best goal difference while Celtic have the highest goals scored column.

In the bottom six, Rebecca Galbraith's treble gave Spartans a 3-2 win over Motherwell. Celtic youngster Tiree Burchill, on loan to Motherwell, got a goal back for the hosts before Kayla Jardine's volley set up a tense finish.

Jade McLaren's opener, one from Georgie Robb and another from McLaren gave Dundee United a 3-0 lead over Glasgow Women. Rachel Todd and Danni McGinley added further goals after the break.

In Hamilton, the hosts took the lead against Aberdeen through Lucy Sinclair and Eilidh Martin doubled that advantage before Chloe Gover replied for the visitors.

United host Hamilton, Aberdeen visit Motherwell and Spartans welcome relegated Glasgow Women next Sunday (all 14:00).