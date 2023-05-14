Ilkay Gundogan has scored four goals in his past two games for Man City

Ilkay Gundogan has rarely been the centre of attention among Manchester City's vast array of stars, but once again the unassuming leader is playing a pivotal role in the run-in.

It was his winning goal that led City to the title on the final day last season, hitting back from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to win 3-2 and spark celebratory scenes at Etihad Stadium.

With a potential six games remaining in their chase of the Treble, captain Gundogan is quietly coming to the fore in the most crucial part of the campaign.

The German midfielder scored two sumptuous goals and provided an assist for Erling Haaland's goal as City cruised past Everton 3-0 to close the weekend needing just one victory from their final three games to clinch another title triumph.

At full-time at Goodison Park, after the City players soaked up the adulation of their travelling supporters, captain Gundogan dutifully conducted his media commitments before slipping off the pitch on his own away from the limelight.

"He doesn't talk much but when he does everybody listens, this is the power of a leader," said Pep Guardiola.

"He shows every training session his leadership, arriving on time, living the job. He can play holding midfield defensively too in games like against Burnley last season when you need physicality.

"He is so intelligent, so clever and can handle the pressure really well."

The 32-year-old made his 300th City appearance against Everton and scored his fourth goal in his past two league games, both vital contributions in the side's efforts for the Treble.

"Every game is crucial, like a final," Gundogan told Sky Sports. "Over the last few years this place has been very tough for us. We feel like this is a big win.

"We have a very experienced team and it is not a new situation for us, competing in the final games of the season with someone else. The margin is very slim and we know that, but that we have lived this moment in the past helps us a lot."

Guardiola hopeful 'star man' Gundogan will stay

City face cross-city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final and could be heading to Istanbul for the Champions League final if they progress past Real Madrid in Wednesday's semi-final second leg.

But that potential date with fate on 10 June could also be Gundogan's City swansong, with the captain being out of contract at the end of the season and heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

"He can show again and again and again the quality, importance and his commitment to all of us," said Guardiola. "Not just scoring goals, he has the momentum and he can do everything."

Gundogan's first goal against Everton was a sublime piece of skill, controlling Riyad Mahrez's pass before hooking home a finish with his back to goal, and his second was a precise free-kick from the edge of the box.

Guardiola has asked the club to do all they can to keep the player. "I told the club," he said. "Nobody knows what will happen. Hopefully he will stay."

Former City midfielder Patrick Vieira said on Sky Sports: "He is really a top player and he showed his talent on the free-kick - the technical ability to put the ball where he wants to.

"He is really smart with the timing of his run to get into the box, he is one of the best in the league [at that]."

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was outstanding from Ilkay Gundogan again. He is a real player for this Manchester City team. He has grown in stature season on season and scored some crucial goals.

"The match was over as a contest in the 51st minute when Ilkay Gundogan put that one in the top corner, a wonderful free-kick. He was the star man today."