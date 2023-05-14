Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kyogo Furuhashi and Caitlin Hayes won the top player prizes on Sunday evening

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Caitlin Hayes won the player of the year prizes at the PFA Scotland awards, while men's team boss Ange Postecoglou was voted manager of the year.

Kyogo, 28, is the Scottish Premiership winners' top scorer this term with 30.

English defender Hayes, 27, has helped Celtic's SWPL title and Women's Scottish Cup push.

Postecoglou replicated his league and Viaplay Cup trophy wins from last season and could complete the treble.

His team meet Inverness Caledonian Thistle in next month's Scottish Cup final and Celtic will face Rangers in the Women's Scottish Cup final later this month.

Celtic's Jota won goal of the season for his September chip against Rangers.

Rangers won both young player of the year awards, with Malik Tillman receiving the most votes in the men's category and Emma Watson taking the women's prize.

American attacker Tillman, on loan from Bayern Munich, has scored 12 goals this season.

Midfielder Emma Watson, 17, won the women's young player of the year award, having helped Rangers win the SWPL Cup and netted twice in Scotland's recent win over Costa Rica.

Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Aberdeen, Manchester United and Scotland manager, was honoured with a special merit award. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Ferguson's Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup final against Real Madrid.

The Championship's top scorer, Dipo Akinyemi of Ayr United, won that division's player of the year award. The striker has netted 24 goals this season and Ayr will face Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off semi-final over the next two Fridays.

Airdrieonians top scorer Calum Gallagher, 28, is the League 1 player of the year. Gallagher has 23 goals this term and Airdrie take on Hamilton Academical in the Championship play-off final next week.

The League 2 player of the year prize went to Albion Rovers top scorer Charlie Reilly. The 21-year-old attacker has scored 24 goals so far this season and his side are tied at 1-1 with Spartans at the midway stage of the League 2 play-off final.