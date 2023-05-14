Manager Emma Hayes has guided Chelsea to five FA Cup titles including three in a row

When the ball came to Sam Kerr's feet in the box at Wembley Stadium there was only ever one outcome.

She has proven her worth time and time again for Chelsea, always delivering in big moments and did so again, scoring the winner to wrap up a third successive Women's FA Cup for her club.

It was a day of many firsts. Manchester United were debuting in a major cup final, the video assistant referee was used for the first time in the showpiece and there was a world-record crowd for a domestic women's game.

But while several things were new, there were two key things that remained the same - Chelsea won and Kerr scored the winner.

Just as Kerr did 12 months ago when she netted in extra time to give Chelsea victory over Manchester City, and just as she had done in 2021 when she scored twice in a 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Even Kerr herself had foreseen it, messaging a friend beforehand to say "back flip incoming today" and she celebrated as she had promised after firing home Pernille Harder's cross in the second half.

At times it can be hard to appreciate the magnitude of Chelsea's achievements as their dominance on English women's football extends each year but a "tired" Emma Hayes was as emotional as ever afterwards.

This was their fifth FA Cup crown in total and they became the first team since Arsenal in 2008 to win three in a row.

"I felt tired on the touchline. For that reason it's even more impressive. The team can dig and dig when we physically weren't at our best," said Hayes.

"It was hard. Manchester United made it so hard. They will continue to push, they are a wonderful football team. But this is a victory for grind.

"Hard work for me matters, and we can absolutely roll our sleeves up with the best of them and hang in there.

"What the team has become is the most flexible team. Our team has become hybrid monsters. We can float between things in ways that takes years to master. They are so adaptable."

'I've never coached a player like her'

Sam Kerr has scored in six consecutive cup finals for Chelsea, including four in the past three FA Cup finals

Kerr told BBC One it was a "sign of a great team" to win when not playing their best.

It was a sentiment shared by her manager Hayes, who described the victory as her "most memorable FA Cup win" because of the manner in which they needed to win it.

At the forefront was Kerr's ruthlessness, aided by the impact Harder had when she came on and Chelsea adapted shape, suddenly finding spaces behind United's previously stubborn back line.

Wales international Sophie Ingle also had a huge impact off the bench, settling the rhythm in midfield and dictating control as momentum swung in Chelsea's favour in the second half.

Chelsea knew they only needed to create one chance for Kerr and she would score.

"I've never coached a player like her. A player that has such conviction, confidence and courage with the way she attacks everything," said Hayes.

"But what I love about Sam the most is that she's willing to take responsibility at the top of the pitch. It's important to mention Pernille Harder because without her, she wouldn't have got that goal."

'I've had an absolute ride of a time'

Chelsea have been the team to beat for years under Hayes and competition is growing from the chasing pack in the Women's Super League.

Having lost the League Cup final to rivals Arsenal earlier in the season, before being knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals to Barcelona, Chelsea were hungry to secure silverware at Wembley.

They remain in a fierce battle with United to retain the Women's Super League crown they have held for three years too but winning is still in Chelsea's blood - and it does not always need to be pretty.

"Sometimes we sneer and we look down at winning football matches the way we do," said Hayes.

"There's plenty of times when everything has to be perfect, but I think anybody in management will tell you that, through the course of time, there's such a mixture of performances.

"Finding ways to win when you're not at your best is always, always the marker of a great team. "

Their FA Cup success is also a welcome gift to Chelsea fans who have watched a disappointing campaign on the men's side, while overseeing a topsy-turvy ownership takeover.

"I'm a football fan and I've watched my club suffer this season through ownership changes and the men's team hasn't been brilliant - Chelsea fans, this is for you," added Hayes.

"When I have to sit at home alone and think about the work we do every day and the sacrifices we all make, I know I have given my whole life to it. No matter what, I have given it everything.

"I'm still the kid in Camden who has had an absolute ride of a time. I'm never tired of this. I can cry about it. I hope Chelsea fans had a little bit of joy. The whole club - the owners included."