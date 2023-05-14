Feyenoord wrapped up only their second Dutch Eredivisie title of the century thanks to a comfortable win over Go Ahead Eagles with two games to go.
Arne Slot's team were in cruise control after 18 minutes thanks to Oussama Idrissi and Santiago Gimenez goals with Igor Paixao netting in the second half.
That sparked jubilant celebrations between players and the home fans at the final whistle in Rotterdam.
They have won 16 titles, but 2017 was their only prior success since 1999.
Slot, who took charge of Feyenoord in 2021, has been linked to the Tottenham Hotspur managerial vacancy.
PSV were their nearest challengers this season, with Ajax - whose game at Groningen was called off because fireworks were thrown on to the pitch - in third.
Line-ups
Feyenoord
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bijlow
- 2PedersenSubstituted forKasanwirjoat 74'minutes
- 4Geertruida
- 33Hancko
- 5Hartman
- 20Wieffer
- 10Kökcü
- 14Barbosa da PaixãoSubstituted forJahanbakhshat 62'minutes
- 17SzymanskiBooked at 56minsSubstituted forTimberat 62'minutes
- 26IdrissiSubstituted forDilrosunat 90'minutes
- 29GiménezSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Rasmussen
- 7Jahanbakhsh
- 8Timber
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 11Dilrosun
- 15López
- 21Marciano
- 22Wellenreuther
- 25Taabouni
- 28Kasanwirjo
- 30Bullaude
- 48Milambo
Go Ahead Eagles
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Lange
- 2DeijlBooked at 66mins
- 25Amofa
- 6IdzesSubstituted forFontánat 73'minutes
- 5Kuipers
- 20BlommeSubstituted forLlansanaat 73'minutes
- 10Rommens
- 11AdekanyeSubstituted forFernandesat 73'minutes
- 18Willumsson
- 23EdvardsenSubstituted forSowat 73'minutes
- 9Lidberg
Substitutes
- 4Fontán
- 7Fernandes
- 14Aventisian
- 17Serra
- 19Sow
- 21Llansana
- 22Mulder
- 28Saathof
- 40Plogmann
- Referee:
- Allard Lindhout
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9