Feyenoord are the third most-decorated Eredivisie team behind Ajax and PSV

Feyenoord wrapped up only their second Dutch Eredivisie title of the century thanks to a comfortable win over Go Ahead Eagles with two games to go.

Arne Slot's team were in cruise control after 18 minutes thanks to Oussama Idrissi and Santiago Gimenez goals with Igor Paixao netting in the second half.

That sparked jubilant celebrations between players and the home fans at the final whistle in Rotterdam.

They have won 16 titles, but 2017 was their only prior success since 1999.

Slot, who took charge of Feyenoord in 2021, has been linked to the Tottenham Hotspur managerial vacancy.

PSV were their nearest challengers this season, with Ajax - whose game at Groningen was called off because fireworks were thrown on to the pitch - in third.