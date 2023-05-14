Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool famously overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona in the semi-finals in the 2019 Champions League

Jurgen Klopp says "miracles" are out of his side's hands this time as Liverpool prepare to visit Leicester on Monday in a huge game at both ends of the table.

Fifth-placed Liverpool are four points behind Newcastle and Manchester United with three games left in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Leicester are two points adrift from Premier League safety at the bottom.

"I knew weeks ago it was completely out of sight," Klopp said of his side's top-four chances.

"I couldn't see it at all, but that did not mean we would not try to get closer. That's the only thing we did, we got closer."

Liverpool and the Champions League invoke special memories for Klopp, with his side having overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona in the semi-finals on their way to winning the tournament in 2019.

"Everyone involved will never forget it in our entire lives," he said.

In 2021, Klopp's side also won eight games and drew two in the final 10 matches, including a 90th-minute winner by goalkeeper Alisson, to finish in the top four.

"That means it is part of us and, you are right, we were around when miracles happened, that is true, but it was then still in our hands," said Klopp.

"Now we have to win but that does not mean anything changes because the other teams could win all their games."

'We were written off six games ago' - Smith on fight for survival

Dean Smith picked up five points in his first three games as Leicester boss but last Monday's 5-3 defeat by Fulham, coupled with wins for Everton and Nottingham Forest, saw his side slip back into the bottom three.

Forest and Leeds have both picked up points this weekend but Everton were beaten by Manchester City.

It leaves Leicester two points behind 17th-placed Everton with a superior goal difference.

Smith's side face a difficult end to the season with a trip to Newcastle and a home game against West Ham finishing their campaign.

"We were written off six games ago and all of a sudden Leeds and Everton were written off and now Everton aren't," said Smith. "The game can change very quickly.

"Not one of the players wants to be in the position we're in. They are searching for answers themselves. All the lads care, they just show it in different ways.

"I'm expecting fight, but I'm expecting better quality than we showed in decision-making opportunities [against Fulham]. We need points and it's a home game for us, hopefully Jurgen is not disappointed in the fight he sees."

'There is still quality' - where Liverpool sit in race for Europe

Liverpool were 10 points behind Manchester United a month ago but have won six successive games to close on their rivals.

They started the weekend a point behind but United's 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday saw them move four points clear of Liverpool.

Newcastle dropped points in a 2-2 draw at Leeds to also be four points ahead with all three sides having three games left to play.

Liverpool must realistically win all three games and hope for slip-ups by either of the other two to claim a Champions League spot.

"We play a really bad season, I think everyone in this room agrees, and now we have 62 points. It is strange," said Klopp ahead of Monday's trip to Leicester.

"There is still quality in the boys. I am really happy we could show up a little bit. Where it will end up it's really not about that.

"I know everyone wants to go to Champions League, I understand that 100 per cent as that's what I want. It is just not really likely, that is the situation we created."