Last updated on .From the section European Football

Players held a banner that read "gay or straight, we all wear the same jersey" before Sunday's Ligue 1 games, including Monaco's 0-0 draw at home to Lille

Some Toulouse players were left out of Sunday's Ligue 1 game at Nantes because they "disagreed" with a league-wide show of support against homophobia.

The gesture was in aid of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on 17 May.

The players concerned "expressed their disagreement with the association of their image with the rainbow colours representing the LGBT movement," the club said in a statement.

Toulouse drew 0-0 with Nantes.

The statement continued external-link : "While respecting the individual choices of its players, and after numerous exchanges, Toulouse Football Club has chosen to leave the said players out of the match."

Ligue 1 and 2 players had rainbow-coloured numbers on their shirts and posed with banners before this weekend's games, while coaches and officials wore rainbow armbands.

Toulouse and Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal, 23, said he "made the decision not to take part in today's game".

In a statement on social media, external-link he added: "Respect is a value that I hold in great esteem. It extends to others, but it also encompasses respect for my own personal beliefs.

"Hence, I don't believe I am the most suitable person to participate in this campaign."

Brest won 1-0 at home to Auxerre on Sunday to move four points clear of their fellow strugglers.

Although Nantes remain in the relegation zone, Sunday's draw with Toulouse means they are now just one point behind Auxerre.

"The programming of this day against homophobia is catastrophic," said Brest coach Eric Roy.

"Everyone is free to express their opinions. Personally, I have no problem with it. But you can see that there are players who have a problem with it.

"Then you should not schedule this campaign at that time when you know some players are fighting to avoid relegation. You could do it in December or September."

Current Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye refused to play for Paris St-Germain when the gesture was made by Ligue 1 on the same weekend last season.