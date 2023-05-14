Last updated on .From the section European Football

Players held a banner that read "gay or straight, we all wear the same jersey" before Sunday's Ligue 1 games, including Monaco's 0-0 draw at home to Lille

France's sports minister says Ligue 1 clubs should sanction players who did not take part in a show of support against homophobia, though the players' union says it was "astonished" its members were asked to do so.

Amelie Oudea-Castera said players "have to show up" on such issues.

Bu the National Union of Professional Footballers said players should not have to convey "collective messages".

The issue led to some Toulouse players missing Sunday's game at Nantes.

The players concerned "expressed their disagreement with the association of their image with the rainbow colours representing the LGBT movement," the club said in a statement.

The gesture was in aid of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on 17 May.

Ligue 1 and 2 players had rainbow-coloured numbers on their shirts and posed with banners before games over the weekend, while coaches and officials wore rainbow armbands.

"I think it is the responsibility of the clubs to take sanctions," said Oudea-Castera. "During such an operation, which involves all the clubs on the basic subject of non-discrimination, you have to show up."

Toulouse and Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal was among those who chose to miss the Nantes game, writing on social media: external-link "Respect is a value that I hold in great esteem. It extends to others, but it also encompasses respect for my own personal beliefs.

"Hence, I don't believe I am the most suitable person to participate in this campaign."

Brest coach Eric Roy, whose side are just five points clear of the Ligue 1 relegation zone, said the campaign should not have been scheduled at a time when players are fighting to avoid the drop.

"The programming of this day against homophobia is catastrophic," he said.

"Everyone is free to express their opinions. Personally, I have no problem with it. But you can see that there are players who have a problem with it."

Current Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye refused to play for Paris St-Germain when the gesture was made by Ligue 1 on the same weekend last season.