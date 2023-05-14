Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor signed Alanna Kennedy in summer 2021

Australia defender Alanna Kennedy has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City, keeping her at the club until 2025.

It comes after Kennedy announced via Instagram external-link that she will not play again for City this season because of injury.

Kennedy joined City in 2021, winning the League Cup last season and reaching the 2022 FA Cup final.

"I'm really happy to be staying here at City - I've loved my time here so far," the 28-year-old said.

"I feel like I still have a lot more to give on a personal level and for the team, so I'm looking forward to continuing our success here.

Kennedy has made 29 appearances for City since joining from Women's Super League rivals Tottenham in 2021, but has played just seven games this season amid struggles with a calf problem.

She announced via social media she would not play in City's final two WSL matches as they attempt to finish in the top three and qualify for the Champions League.

Kennedy will hope to be fit for this summer's World Cup, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. She has made 108 appearances for the Matildas.