Hrvoje Plum was particularly prolific in the first six months of his spell at Glentoran

Glentoran midfielder Hrvoje Plum has left Glentoran after four seasons with the Irish Premiership club.

The 28-year-old has decided to return to his native Croatia to further his career after his contract with the Glens expired.

Plum was one of the first players signed by the club following owner Ali Pour's takeover of the club in July 2019 when he joined from Osijek.

He played 124 times for the Oval club, scoring 18 goals.

The midfielder was an instant hit with fans of the east Belfast club following his arrival from Croatia, scoring 13 goals in 28 appearances before suffering a serious injury at Inver Park in January 2020 that kept him out for the rest of the season, including missing the Irish Cup final win over Ballymena United.

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree said: "Hrvoje has been a ray of sunshine for us, both on and off the pitch. We wish him all the best on his return home to Croatia and know he will always be fondly remembered by everyone at Glentoran".