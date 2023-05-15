Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic's win over Glasgow City last week has put the third-top side in in pole position

Two games that will decide the destination of the Scottish Women's Premier League title will be shown live simultaneously on BBC television.

A dramatic, final-day, three-horse finish is assured as leaders Glasgow City visit second-top reigning champions Rangers while third-placed Celtic entertain Heart of Midlothian.

BBC Alba's cameras will be at Ibrox as Rangers try to retain the trophy, while Celtic's bid for a first title will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel on Sunday, both with a 16:10 BST kick-off.

With large crowds expected, both Old Firm clubs having moved their games from their usual women's venues to their main stadiums, with City's 3-1 defeat in front of a crowd just short of 10,000 at Celtic Park on Thursday setting the scene for a potentially thrilling photo finish.

City, who had won the league for 14 consecutive seasons until a year ago, have squandered a seven-point lead in recent weeks.

Leanne Ross' side are still two ahead of both their rivals, but Celtic appear to be in pole position.

With Fran Alonso's team being strong favourites to beat fourth-top Hearts and having a better goal difference, it is likely that City will have to inflict what would only be Rangers' second league defeat of the season to secure their 16th title.

Indeed, they have not beaten Rangers in six meetings since June 2021 and lost the latest, 2-1 at Petershill Park in April.

Meanwhile, although Rangers' 6-0 thrashing of Hearts on Sunday edged them one goal ahead of Celtic, their city rivals have scored more should they finish level on goal difference.