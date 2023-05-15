Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Despite securing the club's best ever season's points tally of 96, Wednesday missed out on automatic promotion from League One

Sheffield Wednesday have condemned a "repulsive" and "despicable" racist message aimed at manager Darren Moore.

It was posted on a social media platform on Friday in the aftermath of the Owls' 4-0 defeat by Peterborough United in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

"Sheffield Wednesday are appalled by a repulsive racist message directed at Darren Moore," said a club statement.

Moore has been in charge at Hillsborough since March 2021.

He led the club to fourth place in League One last season before they lost to Sunderland in the play-offs.

This season Moore guided the Owls to third place with 96 points as they enjoyed a club-record 23-game unbeaten league run from October to March.

But their heavy first-leg defeat at Peterborough leaves them with a huge task ahead of the return game at Hillsborough on Thursday.

The club's statement added: external-link "We distance ourselves absolutely from this kind of abhorrent behaviour and have taken the appropriate steps by issuing an immediate ban on the individual in question from all SWFC fixtures and events.

"Sheffield Wednesday stand shoulder to shoulder with Darren, the football family and wider society in condemning all forms of discrimination.

"The club will offer our full support to Darren and we are working together with the authorities in ensuring this individual faces the full force of the law as a result of such a cowardly and despicable act."