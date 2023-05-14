England Under-20 international Brook Norton-Cuffy spent the first half of this season with Rotherham before joining Coventry in January

Coventry City have "so much more to give" when they take on Middlesbrough in Wednesday's Championship play-off semi-final second leg, says on-loan defender Brook Norton-Cuffy.

The two teams head to the Riverside Stadium level after a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the CBS Arena on Sunday.

The winners will play either Luton or Sunderland in the final at Wembley on Saturday, 27 May (16:45 BST).

"Not losing was very important," wing-back Norton-Cuffy told BBC CWR.

Middlesbrough, who finished fourth in the Championship and five points above fifth-placed Coventry, had the better of a largely underwhelming first leg in the West Midlands.

The Sky Blues, hoping to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001, failed to muster a shot on target all afternoon.

With the second leg 48 hours away, Arsenal loanee Norton-Cuffy knows Coventry have to find another gear on Teesside.

"We have so much more to give - 100%," the 19-year-old right-back said.

"We're going to need that to get to Wembley and we want to do that. I feel like we can go very far."

The Sky Blues have the players to 'change games'

After a poor start to the season that saw Coventry drop to the bottom of the table, Mark Robins' side built the foundation of their play-off challenge with seven wins in nine games before the break for the World Cup in mid-November, before winning half of their last 16 league games - losing just once - to seal a top-six finish.

With a potential top-flight place up for grabs for the winners, Norton-Cuffy says the Sky Blues know they are able to rise to the occasion when they face Boro again.

"As a team we always knew we had the players and the capability to do it," he said.

"It's just about believing in ourselves and as the season's gone on we've got stronger and stronger and we've gone on some phenomenal runs.

"Hopefully we can continue the form we're in right now and stay unbeaten and see where it takes us - we have the players that can change games."