VAR: Release of in-game audio 'small step forward', says referees' chief Howard Webb

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Referee Andre Marriner checks the pitchside VAR monitor before awarding Brighton a penalty against Manchester United
The video assistant referee (VAR) system was introduced to the Premier League at the start of the 2019-20 season

Releasing audio of video assistant referee decisions is a "small step forward" in providing clarity around incidents, says referees' chief Howard Webb.

The application of VAR technology has been questioned and criticised by managers, players and pundits throughout the Premier League season.

In a bid to improve transparency, Webb appeared on Sky Sports to talk through how key decisions were reached, alongside pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

"We're looking to do this [release audio] as much as we possibly can," Webb said on Monday Night Football.

"Tonight is obviously something new. We're making a small step forward. Going forward into next season we will look to do more of the same.

"We can't play it live, Fifa don't allow us to play it out during the game - who knows where that might go in the future - but there is nothing to stop us showing that information later."

In-game audio was released by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) from six matches this season, with supporters able to hear the discussions before Webb offered further insight.

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal - VAR overturns penalty decision (7 May)

Jakub Kiwior is penalised for handball following a shot from Bruno Guimaraes
Jakub Kiwior was penalised for handball following a shot from Bruno Guimaraes

What happened?

Referee Chris Kavanagh awarded Newcastle a penalty for handball when Bruno Guimaraes' shot struck Jakub Kiwior, however VAR Michael Salisbury overturned the decision with replays showing the ball had first hit the defender's thigh before any contact with his arm.

What was the reaction at the time?

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock said: "It's come off the thigh then on to the arm, it's definitely not a penalty. I don't know why the Newcastle fans are so irate."

What was discussed?

VAR Salisbury: "We are going to check the penalty for youexternal-link... can you confirm it is definitely the arm and it's not hit the thigh first? We need to confirm it is not his thigh.

"It looks like it is thigh on to arm. So the arm is, to me, in a natural position. The ball comes off the thigh and makes a movement into that arm. I don't believe it is not a penalty kick.

"I'm going to recommend an on-field review on the penalty you have awarded. What we are showing you is the impact of the ball and the position of the arm."

On-field referee Kavanagh: "So we have a deflection off the knee first. Show me once more. The arm is close in, my initial reaction was the arm was out, so I'll restart with a drop-ball to the goalkeeper."

Webb's explanation:

"There are two things on this one. The ball clearly strikes the thigh - the shorts move - and also the arm is moving back into the body and makes the player smaller. The arm is not in the position the referee thought it was.

"I'm really keen to make sure that our use of VAR is consistent. This one is a good use of VAR because it is different to what the referee saw. There is still some case for the referee to review the decision on this one."

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool - VAR overturns Havertz goal (4 April)

Kai Havertz scores against Liverpool but the goal is disallowed
A VAR review clearly showed Kai Havertz's goal should be disallowed

What happened?

Kai Havertz had a goal ruled out for handball after VAR Kavanagh informed referee Anthony Taylor that the ball had gone in off the Chelsea forward's arm after his initial shot rebounded off goalkeeper Alisson.

What was the reaction at the time?

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Arsenal defender Matt Upson said: "You can see on the replay he just holds his elbow up. It's a good save from Alisson really because he does stay big and it comes off Havertz's arm and ricochets back into the net."

What was discussed?

On-field referee Taylor: "On-field decision is goal because I think it hits Havertz's chest."external-link

VAR Kavanagh: "It's factual. Just frame it on the arm. Right, that is clearly the arm. I recommend you disallow the goal. It is handball, leads immediately to the ball in the net. It's factual."

Webb's explanation:

"It's an opportunity for the VAR officials to see something the on-field referee couldn't. You hear Taylor say he thinks it hits the chest, but we know if it goes in off the arm it has to be disallowed.

"In this situation the referee doesn't need to see the screen because it's factual. There is no need for any other interpretation.

"Rather than waste time by sending the referee to the screen, we overturn the decision there and then and try and be as efficient as we can."

Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth - VAR fails to overturn penalty (14 January)

Ivan Toney is brought down by Marcos Senesi
Howard Webb explained that VAR should have awarded a free-kick to Bournemouth but failed to analyse an earlier foul

What happened? On-field referee Jarred Gillett awarded Brentford a penalty because of a foul by Marcos Senesi on Ivan Toney, a call which was supported by VAR Marriner, despite Toney appearing to hold the defender's arm before the foul occurred.

What was the reaction at the time? Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil called the decision to award the penalty "scandalous", adding: "I don't know how you get that wrong with VAR." But, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Wales defender James Collins said it was "a clear penalty and "very clumsy".

What was discussed?

Referee Gillett: "The second one. Holding with the arm around him and dragging him down."

VAR Marriner: "There is enough to support that. Check complete."

Webb's explanation:

"I don't think there's anything to suggest that is a clear error, but obviously we're not only checking the final action but also the phase that leads into that decision.

"In this situation we see a foul by Toney on Senesi, before Senesi puts his arm on Toney. The sequence didn't start early enough. It's a matter of process as opposed to judgement. Toney locks in and traps his arm and this should be penalised with a free-kick for Bournemouth.

"We know that long checks can cause some frustration but we're hoping that by playing these audios out you can see there's a process.

"We can't sacrifice accuracy for speed. In this case, VAR didn't thoroughly analyse the full sequence that led to that contact between Toney and Senesi. If it had, it would have shown the action by Toney and led to the penalty being overturned."

Comments

Join the conversation

115 comments

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 20:50

    Bet they don’t release the audio where they get it wrong though!

  • Comment posted by callum, today at 20:57

    Just let us hear what the ref's are saying live throughout the game

    • Reply posted by Roy Race, today at 21:01

      Roy Race replied:
      Bang on ..works in rugby and cricket Why does football think it’s superior and above common sense

  • Comment posted by Sambucaman, today at 21:10

    From a BHA fan would not the introduction of spectacles for VAR officials be a better idea

    • Reply posted by MoreClaretThanBlue, today at 21:21

      MoreClaretThanBlue replied:
      Specs plus engage brain

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 21:01

    Personally had enough of the VAR decisions now. Those decisions that went against Brighton in the Spurs game could cost them dear this season. Fortunately the ones we have suffered have not impacted our season, but still bloody annoying.

    • Reply posted by jl, today at 21:12

      jl replied:
      Ah, but we did get an apology.

  • Comment posted by fufyufyu, today at 21:05

    Stage managed propaganda. Truly awful

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 21:05

    Collaboration with Sky sounds dubious already.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 20:55

    They also showed one that demonstrated Ben White cheating and holding onto Leicester GK's hand for a prolonged period in a really sly sneaky way to stop him being able to jump.
    Why would you want to get a goal by just cheating like that.

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 21:00

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      That's Arteta's Arsenal, can;t stand watching them under him, yeah there's silky passing, but there's constant diving, rolling around, feigning injury, sly fouling, time wasting etc etc. Far worse than any other team I've watched this season.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 20:57

    Studio crew seem to be making the decision before telling the referee what he needs to do.

    A modern day equivalent of Sir Humphrey making decisions for the PM.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:59

    Both those decisions that have been used as examples were rightly overturned, no explanation needed

    It’s the ones similar to those that went against Brighton at Tottenham that need explaining!!!

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 21:09

    The introduction of var was supposed to correct clear and obvious mistakes from on field officials so we didn't have to listen to commentators, pundits and fans whining
    It's been a 100% success. Now we get to listen to commentators, pundits and fans whining about var

    • Reply posted by StevoRed, today at 21:21

      StevoRed replied:
      When you are dealing with "In the opinion of the Referee" type laws which unfortunately football as a myriad of,, then clear and obvious is hard to define as you can have several officials with completely different opinions of the same incident. What doesn't help is the commentators, pundits an fans whine whilst having no idea what the laws actually are.

  • Comment posted by Localist, today at 20:56

    They need to change the offside rule to something like if the majority of the attacker’s torso is offside it’s offside. None of this stuff about players being inside or offside because a defender or attacker’s toe. That’s not what the rule’s intended for so change the rule.

    • Reply posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 21:00

      JOHN SPARTAN replied:
      Ian Rush's nose would be offside most of the time then 🤭

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 21:01

    The ball is in contact with the foot for 0.1 secs. Bolt runs 1 metre in that time. It's all about where they stop the image, fine margins. The tech is not ready yet but still better than not having it

    • Reply posted by yourblogsarerubbish, today at 21:04

      yourblogsarerubbish replied:
      Yeah, this MAJOR flaw has been all but ignored by pretty much everyone.

      Well done for not ignoring it. I think that's you me and some bloke who has just been sectioned because nobody will listen to him.

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 21:03

    How the F did he get that job? This 'Sky tv' collaboration is obscene! the worst thing is how many people are involved in this tech scam to 'improve' decision making. Making the game even more sterile than it is. The EPL is boring.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:05

      Justfacts replied:
      The glazers best signing.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 21:01

    The 2nd goal tonight for Liverpool looked offside on original frame they picked then they changed the frame they picked to alter body positions and swap from offside to onside. It could have been done either way depending which millisecond frame they picked.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 21:03

      Metro1962 replied:
      The Whites dont care.

  • Comment posted by F1 stats, today at 20:59

    strange they released the absolute stone wallers that no one was arguing about. but left the genuine controversial moments out, all this does is add to the suspicion that refs are saying and doing stuff to protect their mates. the fact Klopp hasn't been charged and they wont release what Paul "couldn't ref a hobo fight" twatery screams he's done something wrong. hopefully all the bald frauds go.

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 21:14

    Most players,pundits and fans have a mediocre understanding of the laws of the game. If players didn't continually cheat it would make life easier for officials.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 20:52

    Maybe release all the poor decisions first, start now and should be finished before the start of next season.....

  • Comment posted by Roger Girling, today at 21:05

    Watching football has become a lot less fun with Var.Feels like anti football where everythng is being checked to rule out as many goals as possible,destroys the live experience and so many people involved it causes confusion . Should be binned

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 20:54

    As we're finding out tonight VAR needs to work for all teams & not to be in favour of the chosen few

    • Reply posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 20:56

      JOHN SPARTAN replied:
      Are you referring to LiVARpool?

  • Comment posted by bobby, today at 20:49

    VAR has solved nothing.
    They're still getting it wrong.
    Get it in the bin.

