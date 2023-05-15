Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcel Sabitzer last played for Manchester United in the Premier League defeat at West Ham on 7 May

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The Austria international has made 18 appearances and scored three goals since joining on loan from Bayern Munich in January.

The 29-year-old helped United win the Carabao Cup and reach June's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

BBC Sport understands no decision has been made on whether the club will sign him permanently in the summer.

"Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel's services, as we strive for a strong finish to our season in the Premier League and the FA Cup," Manchester United said.

"We appreciate his contribution to our progress so far. We would like to wish Marcel well in having a speedy recovery."

Sabitzer last appeared for United as a substitute during the 1-0 loss at West Ham on 7 May.

As well as the FA Cup final, he will miss Premier League games against Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham.