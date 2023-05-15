Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gibson's side lost in the League Cup final to Rangers this season

Dean Gibson will leave his role as Hibernian manager by mutual consent at the end of the season.

Gibson has guided Hibs to two fourth-place SWPL finishes and was integral to the team moving to professional status.

His side reached the League Cup final earlier this season and are fifth in the SWPL with one game remaining.

"After detailed discussions since December, both parties agree this is the correct move for Dean and Hibernian," said a club statement.

Hibernian Women's general manager Chris Gaunt added: "Dean became manager just before Covid-19, which was an incredibly challenging time, and over the years helped us transition into a professional side.

"Dean and I have always had an open relationship and this is a positive ending, one that is best for both Dean and Hibernian."