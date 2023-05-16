Alex Scott, 19, has started almost every one of Bristol City's Championship games this season

Teenage midfielder Alex Scott will go to the "top of the game" and play for England said Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson.

The 19-year-old was awarded the Championship's young player of the year award last month.

He made 49 appearances for the Robins this season in all competitions and started 42 of 46 league games.

Scott has been linked to a move to a Premier League team with Pearson valuing him at more than £25 million.

"No doubt about that I think he'll play for England and I think he'll go on to the top of the game. We want him to continue to play for us for as long as possible but we'll see how that goes," Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol.

Guernsey-born Scott joined Bristol City's academy in 2019 and made his first-team debut in April 2021.

He won the European Under-19 Championships with England last summer, scoring a goal in the semi-final and has been named in England's squad for the upcoming Under-20 World Cup in Argentina later this month.

In February, he played a stand-out role during Bristol City's FA Cup fifth round defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City and was praised by their manager Pep Guardiola.

"When you see players being able to match one of the best sides in the world it is pretty impressive really," Pearson said. "But he wasn't alone on that night, I think we had some good performances throughout the team but as a young player he really showed what he's about.

"For a player to be able to play against a top side like that and it look no different, in some ways he looked even better than he has done in the Championship.

"It's a testament to how good he can be."

'Ridiculous' bid needed

Pearson said the club were "pretty close" to doing a couple of player deals being agreed. "We will try and get a couple of deals concluded as early as possible and then outside of that it's really trying to see what's available in the type of market that we're looking for," he said.

Scott signed a four-year contract in August 2021 and while Crystal Palace, West Ham and Tottenham were all said to be interested in signing him during the January transfer window Pearson hopes the club can keep him next season.

"There are things that could change, if players leave that may facilitate other deals but in all honesty the way I look at it at the minute I'd rather work to the assumption that we keep all of our players in tact, the ones that we've got and that includes people like Alex Scott," he added.

"They're in the building until someone comes in with a ridiculous bid and it will have to be a really good bid to take him out.

"Alex as well is very keen to continue his own development. It would be nice for us to have a crack at getting promotion next season with all our young players still here."