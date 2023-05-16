Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Accrington Stanley were relegated on the final day after five seasons in League One

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt has said that he is "not disappointed" that the club will be in League Two next season.

Stanley were relegated from League One on the final day after five years in the third tier.

It is the first time the club has been relegated from any division for 24 years, as they finished 23rd.

"I'm not disappointed to be in League Two. We can go again and we should be able to compete," Hold said.

"I'm disappointed we didn't stay up, but excited for next season."

Accrington had the lowest average attendances in League One with 2,988 and operated with one of the lowest budgets against clubs including Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.

But despite a 2-1 win at Oxford United in their last match, they ended two points adrift of safety.

'Fear of relegation has gone'

In an interview with the club's YouTube channel, external-link Holt admitted to the challenges of trying to compete at that level.

"You're on a bike pedalling fast in League One," he said.

"If you stop, you're going to fall off and if you pedal too fast, you'll end up crashing and killing yourself.

"The pressure up there for a club with a relatively low budget is so great that you don't want to change much during a season in case you might make it worse.

"Now we are in League Two, we can reset everything, and we are doing. The fear of relegation has gone."

In League One Accrington had to find a way of competing alongside bigger clubs like Sheffield Wednesday

Accrington have been back in the EFL for 17 years, while Holt has owned the club since 2015.

He believes that the East Lancashire club is in good health.

"We should define winning," he said. "Winning is not going up like Wigan did, losing £7.5 million, coming down from the Championship and not paying the players' wages.

"That is not winning. We're avoiding that, we want to keep a sustainable club.

"This is a fantastic club. It does loads in the community. We've got everything going for us.

"Every club comes to copy us now, and we're Accrington Stanley."