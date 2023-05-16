Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Rice came through the youth system at West Ham and has made 243 appearances in all competitions since 2017

West Ham will not discuss midfielder Declan Rice's future with other clubs until the season has finished.

Hammers boss David Moyes said on Friday that there was "a good chance" Rice would leave the club this summer.

Rice, 24, has rejected all efforts to get him to sign an extension amid interest from virtually all of England's top clubs.

If the option of an additional season on his current deal was triggered, his contract would run to 2025.

West Ham, who are not mathematically safe from relegation, are keen to avoid any distractions and so have placed discussions over the midfielder's future on hold.

Away from the Premier League, David Moyes' side are edging closer to securing the club's first silverware since 1980 in the Europa Conference League.

They lead AZ Alkmaar 2-1 after the first-leg of the semi-final, with the second leg to be played on Thursday.