Erik ten Hag and Laurent Blanc will be preparing their sides for the new season in Edinburgh

Manchester United will face French side Lyon in a July friendly at Edinburgh's Murrayfield stadium.

The sides will meet on 19 July before Erik ten Hag's Premier League side head for a four-game tour of United States.

They join music artists Beyonce, Harry Styles and Bruce Springsteen in playing the Edinburgh venue this summer.

Both sides last played in Scotland against Rangers at Ibrox, United in the Champions League in 2010 and Lyon in the Europa League in 2021.

The two teams last met in 2008 in the Champions League last 16, with United winning 2-1 on aggregate before going on to beat Chelsea in the final in Moscow.

Laurent Blanc's current Lyon side sit seventh in Ligue 1, while United are fourth in the Premier League.

United football director John Murtough said: "With a 2pm kick-off during the school holidays, we hope many families and young fans from all over Scotland and the UK will be able to travel to the game."