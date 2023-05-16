Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Chris Merrie has played 55 times for Tranmere since joining from Wigan in the summer of 2021

Chris Merrie has signed a one-year contract to remain at Tranmere Rovers for next season.

Merrie joined from Wigan Athletic two years ago and has played more than 50 games for the League Two club.

The 24-year-old picked up a knee injury in the defeat by Carlisle United on Good Friday and did not play after.

"I'm made up it's finally done and I'm just looking forward to getting myself fully fit and getting back into it," Merrie said.

Manager Ian Dawes told the club website: external-link "Chris is the type of character we need at the club. He's someone who always gives his all for the team and is a very good professional."

Tranmere finished the League Two season in 12th place, their lowest finish since they returned to the EFL in 2018.