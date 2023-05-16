Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zakaria Aboukhlal has scored 13 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Toulouse this season

Toulouse striker Zakaria Aboukhlal has been made to train alone pending an investigation into an alleged altercation with a local official.

Toulouse said allegations reported by French outlet RMC Sport were "serious".

The report claims Aboukhlal clashed with Toulouse's deputy mayor in charge of sport, Laurence Arribage, at a ceremony celebrating the club's French Cup win in April.

Arribage played the run-in down, saying she had asked the players to be quiet.

"The players do not like being told to keep quiet like this," Arribage told RMC Sport.

In a statement Toulouse said: "In response to the serious allegations published by RMC Sport against Toulouse Football Club player Zakaria Aboukhlal, the club has announced that the player will train away from the professional squad until further notice, pending the results of an internal investigation."

Aboukhlal, 23, was one of the Toulouse players left out of the squad to play Nantes in Ligue 1 last weekend after refusing to take part in a league-wide show of support against homophobia.

Ligue 1 and 2 players had rainbow-coloured numbers on their shirts and posed with banners before last weekend's games, while coaches and officials wore rainbow armbands.

France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said clubs should sanction players who did not take part in the gesture.

Defending his decision, Morocco striker Aboukhlal wrote on social media: external-link "Respect is a value that I hold in great esteem. It extends to others, but it also encompasses respect for my own personal beliefs.

"Hence, I don't believe I am the most suitable person to participate in this campaign."