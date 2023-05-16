Jordan Brown: Leyton Orient midfielder signs new deal
Midfielder Jordan Brown has signed a new contract with League Two champions Leyton Orient.
The 21-year-old, who joined from Derby County in January 2022, will now remain at Brisbane Road until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
Brown scored one goal in 39 appearances in all competitions this season as Orient returned to the third tier following an eight-year absence.
Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Darren Pratley will also stay with the club.
The 38-year-old featured 42 times this season and has been handed a new one-year deal.