Jordan Brown has also featured for Orient at right-back and centre-back

Midfielder Jordan Brown has signed a new contract with League Two champions Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old, who joined from Derby County in January 2022, will now remain at Brisbane Road until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Brown scored one goal in 39 appearances in all competitions this season as Orient returned to the third tier following an eight-year absence.

Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Darren Pratley will also stay with the club.

The 38-year-old featured 42 times this season and has been handed a new one-year deal.