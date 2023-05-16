Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sabri Lamouchi was Cardiff's third manager of 2022-23

Cardiff City are looking for their third new manager in six months after owner Vincent Tan decided not to offer Sabri Lamouchi a new contract.

The 51-year-old joined on a short-term deal in January and ensured the club avoided relegation to League One.

Lamouchi had been open to staying on with chairman Mehmet Dalman saying he had been optimistic the 51-year-old would remain in charge.

But discussions with Tan have ended Lamouchi's time in south Wales.

It will mean a fourth manager in the space of a year for the Bluebirds who began last season with Steve Morison in charge before Mark Hudson took over in September.

With the team winless in 11 games and one point above the relegation places, Cardiff brought in the former Nottingham Forest boss with the aim of staying up.

The Frenchman oversaw six wins in 18 games to keep Cardiff in the second-tier and had said he was ready for talks about leading the side into the new campaign.

Initial discussions with Dalman took place before meetings with the club's Malaysian owner who had the final say on a decision.