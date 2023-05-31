Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup final: Manchester City v Manchester United Date: Saturday, 3 June Venue: Wembley Stadium Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; listen to full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on BBC Sport website.

The 2023 FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United takes place at 15:00 BST on Saturday - and you can watch it live on BBC One.

A near 90,000 crowd is expected at Wembley for the first all-Manchester final in the competition's history.

Premier League winners and Champions League finalists City need a victory to stay on course for a remarkable Treble.

But United are looking to complete a domestic cup double after winning the Carabao Cup at Wembley in February.

The final, one of the most cherished dates in the domestic football calendar, is being played against the backdrop of more train strikes.

With disruption planned for Friday and Saturday, tens of thousands of fans are having to make alternative plans to travel to London.

Both City and United were originally allocated 30,500 tickets each, and the Football Association has secured 60 coaches for both Manchester clubs to help supporters get to the game.

City, who face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey, on 10 June (20:00 BST), are looking to win the FA Cup for the second time in five seasons, having thrashed Watford 6-0 on their last appearance in 2019.

United, who finished 14 points behind City in the Premier League, are in the FA Cup final for the third time in eight seasons. Their last triumph in the competition came in 2016 when they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in extra time.

There will be 30 minutes of extra time if necessary and penalties if the scores are still level.

The match will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player.

Winning and losing clubs in the final will receive £2m and £1m respectively from the competition's prize fund.

Watch build-up on BBC One from midday

Build-up starts on BBC One with Football Focus at midday as Alex Scott looks ahead to the final in the company of Dion Dublin - an FA Cup finalist with Aston Villa in 2000 - former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha and Jaap Stam, who helped Manchester United win the Treble in 1999.

It is followed by Road to Wembley at 13:15 BST and then at 13:50 Gary Lineker presents live coverage from inside Wembley, with ex-England captain Alan Shearer, three-time United FA Cup winner Peter Schmeichel and Micah Richards, an FA Cup winner with City in 2011.

FA Cup final highlights are on BBC One at 23:20.

There is full commentary of the final on BBC Radio 5 Live, with build-up starting at noon, while the BBC Sport website will have live text featuring analysis, reaction, goal clips and highlights.

First 3pm FA Cup final since 2011

It is the first time in 12 years the FA Cup final has kicked-off at 15:00 since Manchester City defeated Stoke City 1-0 in 2011.

Last season's final between Liverpool and Chelsea started at 16:45.

London's Metropolitan Police has categorised the derby match as high risk and objected to a later kick-off time on security grounds.

It is also the first time the FA Cup final, traditionally played in May, has taken place in June as a result of fixture congestion caused by the World Cup in Qatar last November and December.

The showpiece is taking place 70 days before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday, 12 August.