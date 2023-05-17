Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Callum Davidson won the Scottish Cup and League Cup as St Johnstone manager during the 2020-21 season

Callum Davidson has rejected the chance to replace Gary Bowyer as Dundee's manager just over a month after leaving St Johnstone.

Bowyer departed Dens Park five days after clinching promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

Davidson, 46, was set to take charge after holding talks but has now changed his mind.

The Dundee board will now look at other options, with former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson one of those being considered.

Davidson spent two-and-a-half years at McDiarmid Park, where he won the Scottish Cup and League Cup.

He kept St Johnstone up via the play-offs the following season, but he departed this term after a poor run left them fighting for top-flight survival again.

Dundee face a squad rebuild as they prepare for their Premiership return next season, with most of the Championship-winning side either out of contract or returning to their parent clubs after loans.

Neilson, 42, led Hearts to third place and the Scottish Cup final last season, but was dismissed last month after a poor second half of this campaign allowed Aberdeen to overtake them in the race for third.