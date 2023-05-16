Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Fans came on to Nottingham Forest's pitch following their win against Sheffield United in the Championship play-offs in May 2022

Nottingham Forest have been fined £50,000 for a pitch invasion following their Championship play-off semi-final win over Sheffield United last season.

Forest won the match on penalties in May 2022 but Blades striker Billy Sharp was knocked to the ground by a fan when crowds ran on to the City Ground pitch.

A Forest season ticket holder was later jailed for headbutting Sharp and also given a 10-year football banning order.

Half of the fine has been suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Football Association had charged Forest with failing to ensure their supporters "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" and refrained from using "threatening or violent behaviour" while invading the pitch.

Forest partially admitted the charge, with half of the fine being suspended provided there are no further breaches of FA rule E20.

Fans have been warned against pitch invasions, with the Premier League and English Football League introducing automatic club bans for pitch invaders.