Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker and Rob McElhenney during the club's open-top bus parade

Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney insist they will not get bored at Wrexham.

Reynolds and McElhenney became owners in 2021 and Wrexham will return to the EFL next season after 15 years away.

Speaking on the Fearless in Devotion podcast external-link , the pair were also open to future outside investment in the club.

"I find it fascinating there are people who assume this could ever be boring in any stretch of the imagination," McElhenney said.

"The things we have done and felt in the last two-and-a-half years just don't exist in our worlds - or any world that I can think of. So getting bored would never be on the list of things that would happen.

"But I also think about any cynicism or criticism that we might get, that is simply by nature just not creative in any way or helpful in any way, is generally just a reflection of how someone is feeling about themselves or something they may have gone through in their life.

"So if people have opinions - which they're very much entitled to have - they can keep them to themselves or put them out into the world but it's got no bearing on the way that I look at things."

Reynolds also said Wrexham was a long-term project.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Wrexham to get a glimpse of the victory parade buses

"We don't pretend it's just salad days ahead. It's a journey," said Reynolds.

"The great moments we've had so far do not exist without the bad. That's football. It's a heartbreaking sport and I'm addicted to it now and you have to have both."

Reynolds and McElhenney took over the club from Wrexham Supporters Trust, who had been in control since 2011.

Wrexham had been on the brink of going out of business until fans rallied round and saved the club.

"From the beginning we've been talking about what our short-term strategy is and what our long-term strategy is because we've always said we want to build a sustainable business," McElhenney said.

"We look at the entire club as a massive investment - an investment in club, town and future.

"And neither one of us wants to put ourselves or the club in a position where any one of us are just writing cheques to keep the business of the club afloat.

"Everything we've done since we've come in is to ensure no matter who comes in - and hopefully it's us for the rest of our lives - we are building a sustainable business. Whatever that might mean in the future, who's to say?"

Reynolds and McElhenney were at the Racecourse last month as Wrexham secured the National League title and promotion to the Football League with victory over Boreham Wood.

Deadpool star Reynolds said that even amidst the title celebrations, he was thinking about next season - and further ahead.

"Almost the next day I was so excited to dig in to what's next for the club, which I'm proud to say and deeply regretful to say because I should have enjoyed that moment, which I did," Reynolds said.

"But I'm so excited to repeat that feeling as much as possible and just grow, grow, grow as big as we can possibly get and continue to deliver."

McElhenney added: "It was a culmination of two years' work, but the next day we were on our text channel saying 'okay, what do we do, what's next?'."